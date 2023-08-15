NSCDC raids Lagos motel, nabs suspected traffickers

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it rescued four underaged girls from a motel located at Totomu village, around Lagos and Ogun States border.

The Corps Commander, Usman Alfadarai, said on Monday the motel was raided about 11:53am on August 11, 2023.

According to Alfadarai, the Corps’ Anti-Human Trafficking Unit acted on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance to raid the motel.

He said the motel was discovered to be engaging in the exploitation of underaged girls for prostitution and child labour for rewards.

“Four victims, who ranged between 15 and 17 years, were successfully rescued from the premises,” he said, adding that a female suspect was also nabbed.

According to the Corps Commander, the apprehended suspect and the rescued victims would be handed over to National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation.

Alfaradai said that on the same date, the Corps’ Patrol Team deployed to watch over the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited pipelines effectively thwarted an attempted act of vandalism at Idimu, Lagos.

Alfadarai said a suspect was arrested and would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.