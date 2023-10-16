NSCDC nabs one accused for vandalising floodlights

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) Cross River Command, has arrested one Yakubu Isiaka for allegedly vandalising the floodlights at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

The State’s Commandant, Charles Brown, said this Monday in Calabar.

Brown made the disclosure when he briefed newsmen on the arrest of two persons for allegedly vandalising public infrastructures in the state.

He said that while the matter had been charged to court with arraignment scheduled for October 19, the second suspect, Goodnews Orum, is yet to be charged to court because he was arrested on Saturday, October 14.

“Isiaka was arrested last week by our men at the UJ Esuene Stadium at about 10pm for allegedly vandalising two control panel lights in the stadium,” he said.

Brown stated: “Goodnews, on the other hand, was arrested at Mary Slessor Road, Calabar with implements, such as two hard saws, knives, a sack and other implements trying to vandalise a streetlight at about 2am.

“My men also recovered about five yards of very expensive armoured cable dug out from streetlights around Mary Slessor from another vandal who escaped on sighting our men, leaving the exhibit behind.

“We will continue to put in more efforts to rid the state of vandals of critical public infrastructures”.

He warned prospective vandals to desist forthwith from acts of vandalism, saying that the eagle eye of the corps was watching.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isiaka said he was a scrap metal dealer and was taken to the stadium by the vandals, whose plan was to get armoured cables and sell them to him.

He said they walked into the stadium in the night without noticing any security presence.

He, however, pointed out that while they were working, security operatives appeared, adding that others escaped but he was apprehended.

According to him, this was his first time of going out for such a criminal activity.

On his part, Orum said that he was a bus loader and was only trying to sleep around the street light on Mary Slessor Road before he was arrested at about 2am.

The 23-year-old said the implements shown as exhibits did not belong to him, adding that the saw was on the floor when he was arrested