World Sight Day: 650,000 residents benefit from Lagos blindness prevention programme

Over 650,000 residents of Lagos State have benefited from free eye screening, care and management, including, free eye surgeries, eye glasses and eye medications under the auspices of Lagos State Government’s Blindness Prevention Programme, since inception of the program in year 2001.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye disclosed this recently during a free eye screening programme.

The programme was organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Health for members of some professional associations, including, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Union of Agricultural and Allied Employees (NUAAE), as part of activities to commemorate Y2023 World Sight Day in Lagos State.

Ogboye who spoke at the secretariat of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Alausa-Ikeja, while presenting free eye glasses to some journalists, who are the latest set of beneficiaries of the State Blindness Prevention Programme, explained that the programme was initiated by the Lagos State Government as part of efforts to prevent, reduce and reverse the burden and prevalence of avoidable blindness in Lagos State.

He explained that the latest free eye screening and eye health education exercise organized for members of NUJ, NUT, and NUAAE as part activities for the Y2023 World Sight Day was targeted at screening members of the professional associations and workers for refractive errors, eye allergies and educate them on how they can take good care of their eyes to maintain their status as productive members of the society.

The Permanent Secretary added that the State Government has provided free eye glasses to correct refractive errors for workers who require it stressing that those screened and detected to have complicated eye conditions, would be referred for further care and management at any of the Government’s General Hospitals.

While noting that the exercise was organized in collaboration with the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria; Nigerian Optometric Association; Nigerian Ophthalmic Nurses Association and the Association of Nigerian Dispensing Opticians, Ogboye disclosed that the theme of Y2023 World Sight Day – “Love Your Eyes at Work” informed the need to take eye health education and the free eye screening exercise to the members of the professional associations who represent the population of the average Nigeria workers.

He stated that the theme of the world sight day was apt, particularly as loss of sight can affects an individual’s productivity and functionality in the society, thus, prompting the need for workers to prioritize their eye health by adopting good eye care practices to prevent avoidable blindness, and to encourage employers to make eye health care initiatives standard practice in the workplace by providing quality eye care to their employees.

He said: “The Y2023 World Sight Day theme: “Love Your Eyes at Work” is well thought-out; workers must learn to protect their eyes, particularly from injuries in the course of their day to day activities, because the eye is a delicate organ of the body which requires proper attention and care. Citizens needs to be constantly reminded on how important the eyes are, so as to remain productive on the job.”

The Permanent Secretary urged all residents to take advantage of the messages of this year’s World Sight Day commemoration to protect and care for their eyes properly and adopt good eye health practices by present themselves for regular eye checks at government accredited eye care facilities whilst also availing themselves of the free screening offered by the State Government periodically through the Blindness Prevention Programme.

“Recall that we had an awareness walk recently, preceding this free eye screening and eye health education exercise which is taking place concurrently at the Secretariat of the NUT in Ikeja and NUAAE in Oko-Oba, Abattoir. The whole point of these events is to get people particularly the productive members of the society to pay attention to their eye health by checking their eyes regularly and avoiding harmful eye practices that may lead to blindness and vision loss”, he said.

Ogboye while reiterating the commitment of the Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration to championing and implementing programmes and policies aimed at preventing blindness, stated that the present administration recognizes the importance of good eye health to productivity and functionality of workers and growth of the economy.

Speaking in the same vein, the Director Medical Administration, Training and Programs, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, urged workers to prioritize and take charge of their eye health, noting that the productivity of individuals in workplaces is determined by how good their vision are.

Shokunbi advised further that workers must endeavour to protect their eyes from injuries by wearing appropriate protective goggles when working with computers and tablets adding that goggles can also protect the eyes from radiations from sunlight which can cause problems to the eyes. She however encouraged all those above the age of 40 to cheek their eyes at least once in two years.

“We want to encourage you, have a date on your calendar, at least once in a year, check your eyes, especially if you are 40 years and above. Use your prescribed eyeglasses; it helps prevents eye strain, headache and help make you more comfortable,” she said.

A beneficiary, Medina Salam who appreciated the State Government for bringing quality eye care services to the door steps of workers stated that the free eye screening has given her an opportunity to know the condition of her eyes.

“I really appreciate the State Government for putting in place this free eye screening program for workers. The process is very seamless, in fact, if not because of this program, I would have not gone to the hospital at this time because I am not feeling any pain.

“I was asked to read some letters and I discovered that I couldn’t read all the letters, my eye pressure was also checked, and I have been given a pair of glasses free of charge. I now have a clearer vision with the aid of the glasses”, she said.