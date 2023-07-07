NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers for removing NMDPRA seals

828 828

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 petroleum marketers for removing the seals of the Nigeria Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA).

NSCDC Spokesperson, Kogi Command, Alex Agiri, who disclosed this in Lokoja on Friday, said the operatives of the command arrested them in Lokoja, Idah, Ankpa, Dekina, and Ajaokuta Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NMDPRA had in June shut down over 50 petrol stations for under dispensing and operating without NMDPRA storage and sale licence.

Agiri said the operatives made the arrest while monitoring the activities of some petroleum marketers whose filling stations were recently sealed by NMDPRA for operating illegally.

He said, “these petroleum marketers, who were arrested by NSCDC in collaboration with NMDPRA, have been found wanting in the area of under dispensing.

“They also harassed the officials of NMDPRA who are saddled with the responsibility of regulating their activities.

“The role of NSCDC is that we collaborate with the NMDPRA in making sure that anything that has to do with oil theft is taken with keen interest in terms of dispensing, location of the product among others.

“It is against the rule that when a filling station is sealed by the relevant government’s agency, a marketer now removes the seal, harasses or even beats the officials; it is a grievous offence,” he said.

Agiri assured that the NSCDC Commandant, Kogi Command, CC Ahmad Gandi, would ensure that the erring marketers faced the consequences of their actions.

On his part, the State Coordinator, NMDPRA, Ogbe Godwin, said some marketers violated the law by subjecting his surveillance team to consistent harassment.

“Our surveillance team must have access to all oil and gas facilities in Kogi without fear, intimidation from any source.

“Any marketer that tampers with NMDPRA seals will be handed over to the law enforcement agency for further prosecution,” Godwin said.

He urged marketers to follow all the right channels of approval and upload all relevant documents required for the storage and sales licence of their facilities.

NMDPRA state coordinator said a total of 96 filling stations had expired licences, adding that out of the figure, 50 stations were sealed.

According to him, as of this week, 46 out of them have so far gone online to renew their licences and upload all relevant documents to perfect the registration with NMDPRA.