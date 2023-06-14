Retirement: Ex-NSCDC Commandant tasks personnel on diligence  

A former Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ayodele Philip, has charged personnel of the corps on diligence in carrying out their duties.

Philip gave the task on Wednesday in Ilorin in his goodwill message at the retirement party in honour of Malam Mohammad Ibrahim, Commandant, NSCDC Kwara Command.

He said that retirement was real and would come, advising officers to work daily and be diligent in their jobs, with the mindset that they will retire someday.

Similarly, the State’s Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), AbdulRaheem Olubanji, described the retiring commandant as a gentleman with few words and sincere mindset.

Olubanji also advised the personnel to be dedicated to their job.

“Be dedicated to your work but try and do your best and leave the rest. Always remember that soldiers come, soldiers go, but barrack remains,” he said.

On his part, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, Fredrick Ogidan, congratulated the celebrant, saying that some people retired without any trace or notice.

“You have put your best in service, as a good friend in the service and a very gentleman, agile and a straightforward person, who always had the officer’s welfare in mind,” he said.

Responding, Ibrahim appreciated everyone present at the occasion, saying that the rear privilege is from Almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity to work and retire at 60 years.

“I am retiring at 60 years of age and not 35 years in service, which I find as a gift from Almighty Allah.

“My sincere gratitude to the Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his support, also my sister agencies for their good synergy.

“I appreciate all the officers of the command for their support, especially the divisional officers for their cooperation, and the good people of the state,” he said.

The representatives from the Fire Service and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kwara Command, as well as friends and well wishers attended the occasion.