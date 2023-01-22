NRC speaks on Warri-Itakpe train derail

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the Warri Itakpe Train Service WITS 01 derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coordinator of the Warri Itakpe Train Service, Sanni Abdulganiyu, in a statement said thankfully there were no fatality nor casualty as a result of the derailment.

Abdulganiyu said the corporation was immediately alerted and security personnel were immediately drafted to the accident scene.

” The personnel comprised the Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante with the assistance of the local government chairman.

”All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey the passengers to their various destinations.

”And the passengers have been successfully conveyed.”

On the cause of the derailment, the coordinator said it was yet to be determined.

Abdulganiyu said due to the incident, the service along the corridor had been suspended and further details would be communicated to members of the public.

According to him, repair and operation will resume as soon as possible.