NPL: Tanimu’s penalty kick gives Insurance victory over Plateau U

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Saturday beat visiting Plateau United FC of Jos 1-0 to secure their second win in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League.

The Match Day 3 fixture of the NPL was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The home team scored in the 15th minute through Benjamin Tanimu’s penalty kick.

The penalty kick was awarded after a foul on a Bendel Insurance player in the penalty area.

Plateau United strived thereafter to draw level, but the home side were too formidable to concede an equaliser.

Similarly, Insurance FC also made efforts to extend their lead, but the away side’s defence line proved too tough to break down to allow for another goal.

With this victory, Insurance FC now have six points from two games.