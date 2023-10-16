NPL: Ogunbote identifies 3SC’s shortcomings + Match Day 3 results

Gbenga Ogunbote, the Technical Adviser of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, on Sunday said his team needed to improve on both their defending and goal scoring.

Ogunbote spoke during post-match interviews after their match with visiting Gombe United Football Club.

He said it was worrisome they have conceded four goals in the three matches played so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3SC won 2-1 in the Match Day 3 fixture of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ogunbote noted that their current low position on the league table was as a result of goals conceded because the team share the same points with another team occupying the third position.

The Oluyole Warriors’ coach added that the team’s technical crew would give adequate attention to the goal scoring abilities of their players.

He said: “We are seriously working to remove the challenges of goals scoring in the team.

“This has been a perennial issue and it is not particular with the Shooting Stars alone.

“We will continue to work on this until we get it right.”

Reviewing the team’s encounter with Gombe United, Ogunbote said the game was a difficult one, which no one expected victory to come out of.

He added: “They came last season and we defeated them 3-0.

“I think they came today to take revenge.

“The way we started our game today, just like our first match, we noticed anxiety in the team because everybody wants to score.

“The moment our players or team cannot calm down, it robs the team of the opportunity to get it.

“Our next game against Akwa United is another big game for us.

“More importantly they just drew their last home match.

“They may want to come out strong against us.

“All we need in that game is a level playing ground as we are prepared to come out strong.

“In addition to our preparations, we also need good officiating, especially at away matches.”

Match Day 3 results in 2023/2024 NPL

Enyimba International FC 3-2 Akwa United FC

Bayelsa United FC 1-2 Remo Stars FC

Shooting Stars FC 2-1 Gombe United FC

Sporting Lagos FC 0-0 Doma United FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Kano Pillars FC

Rangers International FC 2-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

Rivers United FC 0-0 Kwara United FC

Matches played on Saturday:

Sunshine Stars FC 1-1 Heartland FC

Katsina United FC 0-0 Lobi Stars FC

Bendel Insurance FC 1-0 Plateau United FC

NAN.