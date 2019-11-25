The Rangers International of Enugu has named former national team assistant coach, Sylvanus Okpala, as new coach after firing the entire technical crew of the team led by Coach Benedict Ugwu.

The Rangers team suffered an embarrassing loss to Akwa Starlets of Uyo in Enugu on Sunday.

This was announced immediately after the match, which saw Rangers, who were 13th on the Nigeria Professional Football League table before the match, slump to a two nil loss at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

A lacklustre performance from the 2016 league champions saw Akwa Starlets race into a two goal lead in the first half.

Rangers’ second half performance only proved that the team was lacking in confidence and direction as the Uyo team kept pilling pressure on the Flying Antelopes.

The defeat, which is the Rangers’ third straight loss in the league, came as a huge shock to fans at the stadium as it has condemned the team to relegation battle.