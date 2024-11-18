NPFL: Rangers beat Bendel Insurance in Enugu

Rangers International Football club of Enugu on Sunday defeated Bendel Insurance FC of Benin 3-2 in a Match Day 12 encounter of the Nigerian Premier Football League in Enugu.

The entertaining match, played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, saw the two teams start the encounter with efforts to take the lead.

However, it was the league defending champions that drew the first blood in the 25th minute when veteran striker, Godwin Obaje, scored through a goalmouth scramble.

The goal energised the flying Antelopes as they seized the opportunity and dominated proceedings.

Their dominance paid off in the 30th minute when Frank Uwumiro received a through pass from Kazeem Ogunlewe to power home a shot that left the insurance goalkeeper helpless.

The goal gave the hosts a 2-0 lead into the half time.

On resumption of the second half, Rangers continued their dominance and in the 55th minute, enterprising midfielder Kazeem Ogunlewe passed to Efimi Nsu to make it 3-0.

However, the visitors pulled one back in the 67th minute to restore hope to their fans.

The visitors got their second in the 85th minute to shock the Rangers fans to end the match with a respectable 3-2 scoreline.

Speaking after the match, the stand-in coach of Rangers FC, Eke Ekenedilichukwu, commended the players for their gallant display.

“I am proud of the boys,” Ekenedilichukwu said.

Monday Odigie, Coach of Bendel Insurance. said his players did their best, adding that they took every match as they came.

