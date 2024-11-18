Ondo 2024: Ododo congratulates Aiyedatiwa on victory

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress candidate, on his victory in the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday.

Ododo served as the Deputy Chairman of the committee on election management and strategy in the Governorship Campaign Council.

Ododo described Aiyedatiwa’s victory as a result of hard work and strategic planning by the APC leadership and members.

The governor, in a statement issued in Lokoja by his Media Aide, Ismaila Isah, said the victory was a testament to the party’s determination to retain power in Ondo State.

He expressed optimism that Aiyedatiwa’s administration would continue the development trajectory of the APC in Ondo State.

He said: “We have known Governor Aiyedatiwa as one who has been tested and can be trusted to continue the good work of the APC administration in Ondo State.

Also Read:

“We have no doubt that he will build on existing infrastructure development, social welfare, and security of lives and property across the state.”

The Kogi State governor commended the people of Ondo State, especially the non-indigenous communities, for their peaceful conduct during the election.

Ododo called on the people of Ondo State to support Aiyedatiwa, who is set to begin his full term in office as governor from February 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the November 16 Ondo State governorship election having scored 366,781 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 117,845 votes.

Post Views: 5