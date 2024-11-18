NAF airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that its Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma successfully neutralised several bandits in Babban Kauye village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on November 15.

Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said success was achieved in further air interdiction missions on large gathering of bandits in the area.

Akinboyewa said that NAF had sustained its aggressive air interdiction campaign, nicknamed Operation Farautar Mujiya, aimed at eliminating bandit threats in Northwestern Nigeria.

He said the operations led to the neutralisation of numerous bandits, including key loyalists of infamous bandit leaders Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule.

According to him, the airstrikes targeted a large assembly of bandits in Babban Kauye village.

Akinboyewa said: “Intelligence sources revealed that the congregation of the criminals was perfecting plans for coordinated attacks against military personnel or civilians along the Tsafe axis.

“Upon receiving credible intelligence, the NAF launched a series of devastating airstrikes, inflicting significant casualties on the criminal elements.

“Reports from the ground confirmed the successful elimination of numerous high-ranking members of the bandit groups, dealing a severe blow to their operational capacity.”

Akinboyewa said that Tsafe Local Government Area had long been a flashpoint for bandit activities, with factions loyal to Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule notorious for orchestrating violent assaults on local communities, security forces, and vital infrastructure.

According to him, these groups have utilised remote settlements like Babban Kauye as strategic safe havens, from which they coordinate and execute their nefarious operations.

He said that the latest airstrikes represented a robust response and support for the theatre command of Operation Fansan Yamma by the NAF.

This, he said, aligned with broader efforts to dismantle and completely degrade bandit networks in the region, disrupt planned attacks with a view to restoring peace and stability to the embattled North West.

Akinbpyewa added: “The NAF remains resolute in its mission, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies to secure the region and indeed the nation as a whole.

“We will work to eliminate threats posed by terrorists, bandits and all other criminal elements working against the peace and prosperity of our beloved country.”

