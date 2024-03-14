NPFL: Away win long overdue for us, Ogunbote says after 3SC beat Doma United

Shooting Stars Football Club’s head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, on Wednesday in Gombe described their 1-0 away win against hosts Doma United Football Club as “long overdue”.

Doma United have now lost two home matches, after losing to Rangers International FC in a Match Day 21 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Match Day 25 fixture in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League saw the visitors emerging winners at the Pantami Township Stadium.

Ogunbote told NAN after Wednesday’s match that even though the match was difficult, the result was heart-warming for his team in their efforts at climbing the NPFL table.

He said: “It was actually a difficult match, but we give glory to God (that) we won.

“We have been working towards getting an away win all this while, and thank God we got it today.”

Ogunbote attributed the vital win to God and hard work, stressing that his team had been working hard to secure maximum points from away matches.

He said: “This is the result of that hard work.”

While commending his players for displaying “good character” against Doma United, he said his team would approach their next match on Sunday against Remo Stars with the winning spirit.

On his part, Doma United’s head coach, Akinade Onigbinde, when approached for an interview, said: “I will not grant any interview.

“What do you want me to say?

“Write whatever you want to write.”

NAN reports that Monday Gideon scored in the 45th minute of the game to give the Shooting Stars the maximum points of the match.

Shooting Stars, by this result, now occupy the seventh position on the NPFL log with 37 points from 25 matches.

Doma United slipped to 12th with 33 points after 25 games played.