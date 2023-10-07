NOVA Merchant Bank, Ikoyi Club partner for annual Nigerian Cup Golf Tournament

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to the well-being of high-net-worth individuals through its recent sponsorship of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament.

The tournament, hosted at the prestigious Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, Lagos, took place from September 23 to 30, 2023.

The Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament, organised by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, was established to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day anniversary and has grown to become one of the country’s most prestigious golf tournaments.

This year’s event featured professional golfers from across the country competing for the prize money of N2.5 million.

The tournament was a thrilling blend of skill and camaraderie, culminating in the heavy presence of High Net-Worth Individuals and golf enthusiasts at the tournament.

Funke Okoya, an Executive Director of NOVA Merchant Bank, provided insights into the bank’s rationale for backing golf as an aspect of their Environment, Social and Governance programme called the NOVA UPLIFT Initiative.

Okoya said: “As part of NOVA’s commitment to wealth management, we continuously seek opportunities and platforms that empower our customers to prioritise their health, relax, and explore potential business avenues.

“Our deep concern for their well-being extends to our belief in golf, a sport that not only promotes physical fitness but also enhances mental focus.

“This is our way of fulfilling our Corporate Social Responsibility by supporting these platforms to ensure the well-being of our HNI customers.”

Okoya added that the provision of automated self-monitoring medical kits during the tournament allows recipients to conveniently track their health every morning, therefore eliminating the need for frequent doctor’s visits.

Speaking on the impact of NOVA’s sponsorship, Akoni Yinka Olafimihan, Chairman of the 2023 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee, said: “The Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament has evolved into one of the most highly regarded tournaments in the country over the years, and this achievement owes much to sponsors who consistently place their trust in the organisation’s capacity to maintain the tournament’s prominence within the golfing scene in Nigeria.”

Olafimihan highlighted that NOVA Merchant Bank’s continued support is a testament to the bank’s dedication to promoting well-being and fostering avenues for business opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have NOVA as regular sponsors, and their contribution significantly enhanced the tournament’s success,” he added.

Expressing his elation and enthusiasm, Makinde Mike, champion of this year’s tournament, securing an impressive 76 gross off a handicap of nine, resulting in a net score of 67, said: “I was confident that I would be bringing this trophy home.

Also Read:

“In fact, this morning, my children asked me where I was taking the cup to, and I assured them I just wanted to show them at the club but would return with it for the next year, and I did.

“It’s an incredible feeling to emerge as the champion again, and I want to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to my fellow competitors for their exceptional sportsmanship and the organisers, as well as NOVA Merchant Bank who made this historical event possible.”

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is an investment grade-rated merchant bank in Nigeria, offering an integrated suite of financial solutions encompassing Financial Intermediation, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Asset and Securities Management, Trade Services, Cash Management, Transaction and Digital Banking.