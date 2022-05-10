North London derby: Arsenal, Tottenham in defining battle for top-four

With just three matches to the end of the 2021/2022 English Premier League season, the race for the top four gets tougher.

The third-place may be looking shaky for Chelsea, who are one point clear of fourth-place Arsenal, but they appear to know how to keep their place in the top four.

The defining match that would decide who joins Manchester City, Liverpool and maybe Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League next season is the North London Derby between fierce rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, May 12, 2022. All the action would be live on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport.

Although we may have to wait till the season’s final day to know who makes the top four, the decision still comes down to the north London derby on Thursday at Spurs.

The Gunners, four points clear of fifth-place Tottenham, need a win on Thursday. If they get a draw, they will need maximum points when they play Newcastle on Sunday and be seven points clear of Spurs to end their five-year Champions League drought. The Gunners have not played in the Champions League since their last appearance in 2017.

Like Arsenal, Antonio Conte’s side has been ferocious. Their draw against Liverpool last weekend confirms the team’s recent redemption. They would likely be a hard nut to crack for Mikel Arteta’s side that took six points away from Chelsea and Manchester United within a week.

If they beat Arsenal, the Spurs will be one point behind the Gunners with two games to go, which means we may have to wait till the final match of the season to find out who makes it to the Champions League next season.

“We are going to go for that match with the same enthusiasm that we always do but knowing that this can be a defining moment,” Arteta said. “It can be another layer of motivation for us to really go for it. We have earned the right to play that game in that context.”

Whichever way you look at it, this game appears to be a turning point for both clubs and their managers.

We’ve seen a lot of North London derbies in the past, but this is quite different. It’s going to be an epic battle.