Nollywood actor Zack Orji undergoes brain surgery, visited by Minister

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, on Tuesday visited ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, at a private hospital in Abuja, where he had a brain surgery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that she was received by the wife of the thespian, Ngozi Orji, and some family members.

According to Musawa, the visit was to support the veteran actor, wish him quick recovery and as well convey the Federal Government’s goodwill to him and his family.

She said: “This is a man that has given his time, his effort not only to make us laugh, but to entertain Nigerians for decades.

“He is one of the individuals that was the very foundation of the film industry in Nigeria, and, unfortunately, he is having health challenges and had a neuro surgery.

“The least that we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support to ensure that he recovers quickly.

“Neuro surgery is very delicate, so it was important for me not only as a Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, but as a Nigerian to visit him.

“For me, it was just a matter of coming to see him and his wife, and we are able to talk today, by God’s mercies, he is alive.

“I want Nigerians to pray for him and do what we can to give the family the necessary support to save his life.”

Musawa explained that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government understands the pivotal role of the creative industries to national economic growth and was committed to the welfare of stakeholders in the sector.

According to her: “The ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy under my watch is working painstakingly towards ensuring that programmes and policies are in place towards the welfare of industry players.

Musawa, who made a personal donation of an undisclosed amount to support the medical bills of the ailing actor, assured that better days were ahead for Nigerian creatives.

She added: “One of the main initiatives that we have within our ministry is to give welfare, not only to veterans in the industry, but to see how we can give welfare to all members of the industry.

“We understand that the issue of mental health is key in determining the quality of life of members of the society, especially members in this particular industry.

“One of our initiatives in the ministry is to ensure that we look at and interrogate the different policies in terms of the kind of welfare that we give them and we will be able to run that very soon.

“I can assure you that members of the entertainment industry and, of course, members of the arts, culture and creative economy will have full support from this particular administration.

“It is part of the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President to ensure that we give the best and achieve the best in terms of what the industry has to offer.”

NAN reports that Orji, 64, reportedly slumped on new year’s eve and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja before he was transferred to a private hospital for the surgery.