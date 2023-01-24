No going back on sack of illegally employed workers — Osun

The Osun State Government has expressed its resolve not to backtrack on its decision to sack workers allegedly illegally employed by the immediate past administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Special Assistant, Community Communications to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Tunde Busari, disclosed this in a statement.

Busari accused Oyetola of deliberately padding the state payroll with members of the All Progress Congress to create a stage for a deeper financial crisis, conflict and disharmony in Adele’s government.

He said: “Those engaging in demonstrations are APC members smuggled into the state payroll by former Governor Oyetola.

“By virtue of the Executive Order issued by Mr. Governor, those illegally employed remain sacked and are no longer staff of the state government.

“No amount of demonstration and blackmail can change that reality.

“We have the details of a plan by APC to deploy its disengaged members for demonstration.

“However, the people of Osun state are in the know of the whole situation especially the several warnings by the PDP while in opposition.

“We warned against colluding with Mr. Oyetola during those last days when the former Governor was issuing employment letters despite the State’s inability to pay staff salaries.

“Those APC members are now playing the script.

“They have failed from the beginning as this administration will not bow to unjustified demands from those who collaborated to deepen Osun’s financial woes.”