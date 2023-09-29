NNPP to Ganduje: You’re the serial loser, not Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, that he is the serial political loser and not its candidate for the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Chairman of the party in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, said this on Thursday when he spoke with newsmen.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ganduje had described Kwankwaso as a serial presidential election loser when he received into the APC the NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 polls for Bauchi State, Haliru Dauda Jika.

Reacting to Ganduje’s assertion, Dungurawa told newsmen in Kano: “If Ganduje has forgotten, he is talking to his political master, who he served as deputy governor for eight years and same Kwankwaso made him representative of Lake Chad and also his Personal Secretary when he was Minister of Defence.

“The same Kwankwaso, after ensuring that he kept Ganduje closely helping him to survive political life, ensured that in 2015 he personally, despite all odds, made him governor in Kano.

“It will amount to political betrayal for Ganduje to now have the guts to speak ill of Kwankwaso because there has been a time when even Ganduje, in tears, said that he has nothing to repay Kwankwaso’s goodwill.”

Dungurawa challenged Ganduje on how many times he won elections on his own since 1999.

He said: “What happened in the recent elections, when he clearly lost in his hometown, Ganduje, and where he couldn’t even win his own polling unit.

“If not Ganduje, who quickly forgets recent realities.

“Just this 2023, he cannot win Kano despite the fact that Kwankwaso came in with a new brand party.

“And not only his governorship candidate, even his own son he made to contest the House of Representatives was defeated hands down by Kwankwaso.

“So what is he talking about?

“The child’s play they did in the Elections Tribunal is giving him hopes to open his mouth any hoe.

“It will soon be overturned at the Appeal Court.

“Just because Ganduje managed his ways to become the National Chairman of APC, which would soon be taken over, he thinks Kwankwaso is his mate.

“Well time will surely show who is who.”