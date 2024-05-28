NNPCL, JV Partners, NDDC commission N24.5b Ogbia-Nembe Road

As part of activities to mark the one year anniversary of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, the NNPC Ltd and its joint venture partners – Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), TotalEnergies, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) – in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have commissioned the 25.7km Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State.

The project, valued at N24.5billion, traverses mangrove forests with seven bridges and five culverts, and connects 14 communities.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony which held at Nembe on Monday, the Minister of the Niger Delta, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the project was in alignment with the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” for sustainable development in the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This project is evidence of what good partnerships can bring to communities,” the President said, urging other oil companies to collaborate with the NNPC Ltd and the NDDC to deliver transformative projects.

Earlier in his remarks, the NNPC Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Bala Wunti, who was represented by Obinna Aralu, expressed satisfaction with the completion of the road, describing it as “a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision”.

He said the road was more than just infrastructure as it symbolizes progress, connectivity, and opportunities for the Nembe people through seamless transportation, increase in economic activities and general improvement in the quality of life.

Wunti also thanked all the partners and stakeholders for their contributions to the successful delivery of the project.

On his part, the Managing Director of SPDC and Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, highlighted the transformative impact of the project, stressing that it “will connect communities to the city center, boost economic activities, and reduce risks associated with river transport.

Okunbor reiterated Shell’s commitment to partnering with government agencies to deliver projects that are beneficial to the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the commission was dedicated to completing projects across the Niger Delta region that serve the urgent needs in the communities.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, commended the NDDC, NNPC Ltd and its partners for the project.

The epoch-making event was highly attended by top government officials and traditional rulers from Bayelsa State, including the Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta, Sen. Asuquo Ekpeyong; Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Senu; Chairman of NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie; the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, Mingi XII and the Obanobhan of Ogbia Kingdom, King Dumaro Charles Owaba III.

The completion and commissioning of the Ogbia-Nembe Road mark a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts by the NNPC Limited and its partners to enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.