Nmamdi Kanu: Some in government making money from South East’s insecurity, I can stop it in two minutes

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has dissociated himself from the ongoing killings and violence in the South East.

Kanu, who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, said the organisation, which he leads, is not a violent one.

He spoke after Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja adjourned his trial until April 17, 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Nyako had earlier rejected his bail application and a preliminary objection filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor.

Kanu vowed that those behind the violence leading to wanton killings of their fellow brothers and sisters and burning of property under the guise of being IPOB members would not be spared.

The IPOB leader noted that the violence persisted because he was being held in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He vowed that if released, there would be peace in the entire South East of the country.

According to the IPOB leader: “Anybody committing crime cannot go free.

“I swear.

“Anybody committing crime in the South East cannot go free.

“They are doing it because I am in the DSS custody.

“If I were to be outside, nobody would try that.

“I suspect that some people in the government are complicit.

“They are making money with the insecurity.

“They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes this nonsense will stop.

“Who is the bagger or idiot that will speak when I am talking?

“That I will give an order in the East, who is the idiot that I will give an order that will counter it?

“Nobody can.

“I am Nnamdi Kanu.

“Rubbish!

“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the East in the name of IPOB is a goner and they know it.

“Let me come out of this mess, only two minutes, there will be peace in the east.”

Earlier, Kanu and his lawyer applied that he should be transferred to Kuje Correctional Centre following the refusal by the court to admit him to bail.

They said granting the request would enable them to prepare for their defence adequately.

Ejimakor insisted that Kanu’s lawyers were having difficulty in consulting with him at the DSS custody, where he is currently kept.

He said that they won’t be able to proceed with the trial unless the detained IPOB leader is moved from the DSS custody.

He alleged that the DSS personnel usually confiscate documents brought for Kanu by his lawyers.

He also alleged that the security operatives usually stop them from taking notes during visitation, and that they eavesdrop on Kanu’s consultation with lawyers on matters pertaining to his defence, among others.

The lawyer then urged the court to make an order transferring him to Kuje Correctional Centre for them to have adequate time and facility to defend him in accordance with Section 36(6)(b) and (c) of the 1999 Constitution.

Also speaking in the open court after he was granted leave to speak, Kanu pleaded with the court to send him to the correctional centre.

He said apart from the fact that he was not free to consult with his team of lawyers any time they visited, the DSS had no medical facility good enough to take care of his health.

The IPOB leader, in a dramatic mode, pulled off his top Liverpool jersey to show the judge parts of his armpit to complain about his alleged poor treatment.

But Justice Nyako refused the oral application seeking the transfer of Kanu to Kuje Correctional Centre, saying an order declining the request had already been made in the past.

She said the only option was for the defence to challenge the order at the Court of Appeal.

Besides, the judge held that the prison was insecure.

She said in the past, no fewer than 15 terrorism suspects had escaped from the correctional centre.

Kanu then sought that an order should be made placing him under house arrest instead of the DSS facility.

He alleged that his continuous detention at the DSS custody did not augur well with him going by his state of health.

Justice Nyako rather directed Ejimakor to apply for variation of conditions granted to visit Kanu in the detention.

Then Ejimakor applied that Kanu should be kept in a private custody in order to allow his lawyers free access to him.

He said this was their concern going by Section 36 of the constitution.

The judge said since the court is a court of record, the request should be filed to afford the prosecution to also respond appropriately.

Counsel for the Federal Government, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, also disagreed with Ejimakor’s application.

The senior lawyer said an order of the court had already been made and that the action of the defence was to delay trial after the court had already granted an accelerated hearing of the matter.

Awomolo said that there was a guideline for lawyers visiting Kanu at the DSS facility, but more often than not, they flouted the directive.

He said the practice was that any lawyer paying a visit to the defendant must first write to the Director General of the security outfit for clearance.

He said this was to guard against a visitor coming into the facility with the intention of harming the IPOB leader and causing unnecessary problems in the country.

Awomolo said though the defendant had a team of lawyers, there had been a time when a lawyer who visited Kanu was not even known to him.

He said there was nowhere in the world where a terrorist suspect is allowed to move freely.

The senior counsel said he was ready to proceed with the trial and that their witnesses were in court.

But Ejimakor disagreed, saying his client should be kept in a place where they would be well prepared to defend their case.

Justice Nyako adjourned the matter until April 17 for hearing.