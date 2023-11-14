Nine lecturers get N49m Unilorin Senate research grants

The management of the University of Ilorin has awarded various sums of money amounting to over N49 million to nine of its academic staff.

The University of Ilorin disclosed this in a memo by its Senate Research Grant Technical Committee on Monday.

The memo was signed by the Chairman of the Committee and the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Olubunmi Omotesho.

The VC explained that the grant would enable the beneficiaries carry out studies in specific areas of interest for the betterment of mankind.

According to the Committee Chairman, only nine out of the 30 research proposals submitted to the Committee were picked after a careful consideration.

Omotesho stated that several factors were considered, including spread across various Faculties of the university.

“This is based on the conviction that the selected research endeavours have the capacity to make substantial contributions to the advancement of knowledge and research within the university,” he said.

The Committee Chairman noted that the areas of interest to be researched on range from the Humanities to Sciences with N8,050,000 awarded to Dr. Segun Talabi.

“His project is titled ‘Production of smokeless briquettes as an alternative domestic energy source, using bio-mass residues within the University of Ilorin,’ and it has the highest amount,” he said.

Omotesho added that the lowest amount of N2,700,000 was awarded to Dr. Akorede Jimoh.

He said it was for a project titled: “Effects of Vitamin C on Neuro And Reproductive Toxicity Induced By In Ultero and Lactational Exposure To Carbarmazepine in Wistar Rats.”

The Committee Chairman listed other beneficiaries of the grants to include Prof. Abdulrasheed Adeoye, a former Dean, Faculty of Arts, who got N5,100,000.

He added: “His project is titled: ‘Collaborative and Sustainable Strategies for the Empowerment of the Marginalised Population in Kwara State.’

“Also, Prof. Leah Dominic, a former Director of Sports, University of Ilorin, received N4,010,000 for her project titled ‘Assessment of Hypo-kinetic Disease Risk Factors and Awareness Creation for Lifestyle Modification in a Nigerian University.’

“Furthermore, Prof. Gafar Ijaiya, whose project is titled ‘Functional Literacy and Entrepreneurial Competencies As Correlates Of Tertiary Education Graduates’ Wealth-Creating Capability in Kwara State, Nigeria,’ was awarded N3,900,000.”

Omotesho equally listed Prof. AbdulAzeez Lawal of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management, who got N6,700,000 for a research titled: “Food Waste Management Practices among Households in Ilorn Metropolis,” adding: “Also, Prof. Rasheedat Mahamood, whose project is titled: ‘Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Unilorin Main Auditorium through Renewable Energy Supply,’ got N5,300,000.”