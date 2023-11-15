Nigerians warned about fraudsters posing as Customs officers on social media

The National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, has warned Nigerians to be wary and vigilant about fraudsters pretending to be officials of the service on social media.

Maiwada, a Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service, offered reasons for the warning on Tuesday.

He said the alert became necessary following the escalating activities of fraudulent entities preying on unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms, falsely claiming association with the NCS for purposes of auctions or recruitment.

He noted that recent events have brought to the NCS’s attention a surge in scams orchestrated by deceitful individuals impersonating high-ranking officials within the NCS.

These fraudulent tactics, said Maiwada, exploit the public’s trust, promoting fictitious auctions and sham recruitment drives purportedly endorsed by our service.

He further said: “All seized, overtime goods have laid down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for disposal in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

“While these items might be in our custody, NCS officials are only authorized to conduct auctions or recruitment with the requisite legal backing in line with our processes and procedures.

“The NCS unequivocally asserts that auctions of seized goods are never conducted via any social media platform.

“Any such claims on social media should be treated as fraudulent and promptly reported.

“For accurate and updated details about the Nigeria Customs Service and its operations, we strongly encourage the public to verify information exclusively through the official NCS website, www.customs.gov.ng.

“Additionally, you can reach out to our help desk line at +2347037891156.

“Our official social media handles, listed below, also serve as reliable sources of information.

“These channels are committed to providing accurate and authenticated updates on our service and activities.

“Individuals are advised to visit any Customs formation nationwide and meet with the Public Relations Officers (PROs) to verify any financial commitments related to seized goods or recruitment before proceeding.

“Our commitment remains unwavering in protecting the public from fraudulent activities.

“We implore everyone to exercise vigilance and prudence when approached with offers or announcements regarding Customs auctions or recruitment.

“Any suspicious activities should be reported to the nearest Customs office or through our official communication channels for immediate assistance.”