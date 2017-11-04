The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Nigerian university commits spelling error on major billboard with Governor’s photo

By The Eagle Online

The Imo State University has committed a major gaffe on a billboard proclaiming its College of Agriculture and Veterinary Studies.
The billboard, like most other structures in the state, has the photograph of the State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.
Rather than the word spelt as veterinary, it came out as “vetenary”.
It was written: “College of Agric and Vetenary Studies.”
The photograph of the billboard has since gone viral.

