Nigerian Idol: Who gets your vote for Top 10, Lammy or Japh Kenti?

Nine contestants failed to convince the judges that they deserved to advance to the live show at the ongoing ninth season of the widely-followed Nigerian Idol.

However, two contestants, Lammy and Japh Kenti, earned a lifeline and their future will be determined by you and other viewers.

The judges, Obi Asika, Ric Hassani and 9ice deemed their respective performances as the best among the rest of the unqualified contestants. Lammy’s rendition of Teni’s case did not present a strong argument for an automatic qualification as the judges thought he did not live up to expectations.

Similarly, Japh Kenti’s performance of the classic You Should Let Me Love You by Mario put him on the cusp of elimination. According to the judges, their fate will have to be decided by the viewers. As such, whoever earns the most votes will secure the final slot for Top 10 at the live shows.

Lammy, an undergraduate student of the University of Benin, announced himself on the show with a soulful rendition of the Nigerian anthem which earned him a gold ticket at the auditions. He desires to be the next Nigerian Idol so he can be a role model for emerging artistes.

While Japh Kenti once proclaimed “I am a Nigerian Idol, of course there will be something spectacular about me like my hair.” The boisterous act impressed the judges at the auditions and then followed it up by outshining Timi Turna when the duo were paired to perform Joe Boy’s Body and Soul.

To save your preferred contestant between Lammy or Japh Kenti, you can vote free on the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps, or on the Africa Magic website: africamagic.tv/nigerianidol (web and mobile). Voting ends at 8pm on Thursday, and the winner will be announced during the next episode, which will be the live show.

Catch all the excitement as contestants set out to thrill the audiences and convince the judges that they deserve to be the next Nigerian Idol. Tune in to Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151 & GOtv ch 12) and Africa Magic Family (DStv ch 154 & GOtv ch 7) at 7pm every Sunday to enjoy exciting performances from the contestants!

Stay connected to watch all episodes. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app, or dial *288# to subscribe, reconnect, or upgrade your package. You can also download the DStv or GOtv Stream app to catch up on missed episodes.