The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been defeated by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ngozi Okolie, in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta.

Elumelu polled a total of 33,456 votes, while the LP candidate polled a total of 53,879 votes to emerge winner as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Returning Officer, Prof. Kenneth Ibe, on Monday in Asaba.