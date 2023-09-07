‘Nigeria election nah by who rugged pass’ — Davido

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name: Davido, has said the outcome of elections in Nigeria is determined by the most rugged.

He spoke on Wednesday via his X handle as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal delivered its judgment in Abuja.

In the tweet at 7:16pm, the Omo Baba Olowo crooner said: “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

In another tweet, he said: “A divided house cannot stand …… everybody long throat .. well.”