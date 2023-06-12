Nigeria Air: Sirika speaks on hiring display aircraft for N138b

Nigeria’s immediate past former Minister of Information, Hadi Sirika, has reacted to the report that Nigeria hired and painted the aircraft used for the launch of Nigeria Air for N138 billion.

This was just as he spoke on the N3 billion released out of the approved N5 billion approved to establish Nigeria Air.

Sirika spoke on these issues and more on a programmed on Arise TV on Sunday.

According to the former Senator, from 2016 to 2023, the budget for the Nigeria Air was N5 billion, with N3 billion released, adding that the money has not been completely spent.

He said the Government of Nigeria did not pay a dime for the Nigeria Air to come for the unveiling on May 26.

Sirika said: “It is ridiculous to think that we’ll hire and paint an aircraft for N138 billion, which could get us five new Boeing 777 Max.

“We are responsible people and the general public should approach Ministry of Information and apply for the right of information to see for themselves.

“The House Committee Chairman on aviation asked for 5 per cent of Nigeria Air for himself and his people.

“I asked him to approach the owners of the airline.”

According to Sirika, former President Olusegun Obasanjo handed Nigeria Airways to his friend’s company, Arik Air, which is indebted to the tune of over N300 billion, of which Nigeria taxpayers money is N250 billion via the Asset Management Company of Nigeria.

He asked rhetorically: “So, do we hand it over to Arik?”

