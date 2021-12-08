NGO develops, launches web application against gender violence

An Imo State-based Non-governmental organisation, Alliances for Africa (AfA), with support from the African Women Development Fund (AWDF) has developed a web reporting application for documenting cases of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in South East, Nigeria.

The web application, a major breakthrough in the fight against Gender-based violence, known as “kpoturum”, is an online registry designed to collect, collate and disaggregate data on VAWG through the reporting and documentation of cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the five South Eastern states of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“Kpoturum is an Igbo expression meaning “call on me.”

Launching the App in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, on Wednesday, the Program Officer for AFA, Faith Kalagbor, noted that the endemic nature of violence against women and girls has necessitated the more strategic approach towards stemming the menace.

She regretted that available statistics has not adequately painted the true picture of VAWG situation in the country, putting the blame on issues of religion, culture and the conspiracy of silence often surrounding rape and other forms of gender violence.

Kalagbor further identified limited scope of research papers and projects, lack of systems to document and analyze data, victim blaming, stigmatization and trivialization of incidents as factors militating against the fight.

She emphasized that the application has provided a viable channel to help survivors access justice through effective documentation, referral and case management of VAWG, through provision of evidence on the true representation of VAWG escalation and perpetration. That, according to Kalagbor, would inform strategic interventions by both state and non-state actors in addressing the social challenge.

Kalagbor stressed, “It is no news that we are facing a pandemic on violence against women and girls (VAWG).

“Sadly, violence against women and girls has become not only endemic, but normalized in the society despite efforts of all stakeholders through massive awareness and frontline response services.

“The most predominant being the incidences of sexual assault of minors as revealed by global statistics, as well as scholarly research studies carried out to analyze the current situation.

“Kpoturum” which literally means “call on me” in Igbo language, was chosen to resonate with the indigenous people of Igbo particularly, women and girls’ survivors, by way of reassuring them that they can get help when they call on us.”

She noted that “Kpoturum” application has features for reporting cases of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) as survivors, third parties or service providers while ensuring confidentiality of the information provided.

It also provides information and access to service providers, viewing of collated and disaggregated data on VAWG at a glance, accessing a comprehensive directory of service providers on GBV, as well as a platform for uploading testimonials and success stories of closed cases.

Kalagbor advised all and sundries to take advantage of the application, the help lines and toll-free numbers, including that of Alliances for Africa contained in it, to help fight the menace.

Interested users should google “kpoturum.org” to access the web application for now, or call Faith at 0814 991 6030.

AfA is an international African-led non-governmental human rights, peace, and sustainable development organization.

It works with partners in, around, and beyond the continent of Africa to advocate for the protection of human rights; promote women’s participation in leadership and governance; build institutional capacity and advocate for gender justice, equality and non-discrimination.

AfA also promotes peace, security and conflict resolution interventions.

It was created to enhance and reconstruct the interface of human rights and development, with a vision to contribute innovatively to the task of tackling causes of endemic poverty and exclusion in Africa.