NGF congratulates Nuhu Ribadu on international anti-corruption excellence award

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has congratulated the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on his Sheikh Tamim Bn Hamad al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, which he received on Friday December 7.

The Director General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, gave the felicitation in a statement issued by its

Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, on Monday in Abuja.

Okauru said that the award, coming nearly a decade after Ribadu left the commission was an eloquent testimony that be left behind indelible footprints on the sands of time in the anti-fraud environment.

He said: “The NGF believes that this very important award, which was given by Malaysia’s Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Commission, does not only confirm Ribadu as an iconic anti-corruption czar.

“It further emphasizes that Malam Ribadu’s performance resonates with people and governments that hold transparency dear to their hearts, far beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

Okauru, who is a former Director of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit at the EFCC under Malam Ribadu said, that the NGF, “where Malam Ribadu’s associates populate various strata of the institution”, felicitated with the awardee and shares with him the excitement of the lifetime achievement award.

He said: “To us, there is no greater service to one’s fatherland than to uphold the principles of probity and accountability and work to deepen it, which we do at the sub-national level through our flagship programme, the The States Peer Review Mechanism.”

Ribadu jointly won the lifetime/outstanding achievement category alongside former South African corruption fighter and ex-World Bank vice president, Leonardo McCarthy.

Okauru recalled that the greater purpose of the Award, according to the citation, “is to serve as a tool that highlights exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices on a global scale, to recognize, promote, collect and disseminate anti-corruption models from around the world”.

He added: “It is also to raise awareness, support and solidarity to the fight against corruption; as well as to encourage and inspire similar and new initiatives toward a corruption-free society.”

The Award further hopes that “through its public image, the visibility of those who are fighting corruption is not only enhanced but also celebrated across the world”.

It stated: “It also hopes to motivate governments, academic institutions, the media and civil society to adopt and understand the principles of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and collaborate towards it implementation.”