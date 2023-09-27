NGE worries over insecurity, commends South East Governors’ move

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has expressed worry over the insecurity in parts of the country and commended governors of the South East geopolitical zone for the ongoing initiatives to collectively address the challenge in the area.

It also applauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for infrastructure development and improved security.

The NGE said these in a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, on Tuesday following its Standing Committee meeting held in Yenagoa.

It said that governments at all levels had the primary responsibility of securing lives and property, but expressed displeasure with the prevailing situation in some states.

The Guild observed that the insecurity in such areas, especially in the South East, had led to needless loss of innocent lives and adversely affected social activities as well as the nation’s economy.

It said it hoped that the security summit initiated by the governors in the South East geopolitical zone slated for Owerri, the Imo State capital on September 28 29, expected to feature major stakeholders in the zone, would help to address the issues in the area.

The Editors, who were in Bayelsa State for the Standing Committee Meeting, also noted that Diri’s administration had taken steps to enhance security and commended him on roads construction, which boosted interconnectivity and linked areas hitherto unreachable by road.

The body noted some road projects, completed or ongoing, including the Nembe-Brass, Yenagoa-Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor-Sagbama and Igbogene-Ojopa dual carriageway recently inaugurated by the Sultan of Sokoto.

It expressed hope that the improved road network would catalyse development across the state, which would in turn provide jobs, reducing militancy and youth restiveness.

The Editors also said that the Bayelsa State Government’s deployment of technology for distribution of medicine in the state, with the use of drones, in partnership with Zipline, was commendable.

The NGE noted that the innovation had made distribution of needed medicines to hospitals and health centres in rural areas seamless and effective.

It described the abduction and subsequent killing of a reporter with Voice of Nigeria in Zamfara State, Hamisu Danjibga, as frightening and tasked security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

The Guild also expressed concern over the abduction of 33 persons, including 24 students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State recently.

It added: “Though 16, including 14 students were said to have been released as at Monday, we call on the federal government to spare no effort in ensuring the release of the remaining abducted persons, and finding a lasting solution to such menace.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s marching order to security agencies in this regard and we look forward to the actualisation of the directive.”

The Guild called for improved security measures to protect Nigerians, especially journalists carrying out their legitimate and constitutional duties.

It noted that the VON reporter was one of the resourceful journalists reporting the activities of the deadly terrorists and other criminal elements in the state before he was killed.