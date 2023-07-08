New Ibadan kings: Gani Adams commends Makinde, Olubadan

828 828

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has commended the Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde,for installing ten new kings in Ibadan, adding that the move will further enhance growth and development across Ibadan, strengthen unity and also guarantee the best future for the traditional institution.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Iba Adams restated the need to foster unity in Yoruba land, saying with the emergence of the new kings, the governor tactically resolved the lingering crisis that had remained unresolved for the past six years in Ibadan.

The Yoruba generalissimo also disclosed that the governor had toed the path of peace, rather than engulfing the traditional institution in an avoidable crisis.

While congratulating the Olubadan of Ibadan land,Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II for his large- heartedness and accommodating spirit,Iba Adams also commended the Olubadan- in-Council for their support in ensuring peace and tranquillity in the town.

“The governor made history last Friday by installing ten new kings in the ancient town of Ibadan.This ends the prolonged crisis that had literally engulfed the town”.

“Ibadan, like Lagos is a strategic town in Yoruba land,and whatever happens in Ibadan affects the entire Yoruba land.So, Governor Makinde did well by saving us from future crisis in Yoruba land”.

“For instance,many great men that have successfully made it in life have stake both in Lagos and Ibadan”.

“Kabiesi Olubadan is the father of all in Ibadan. Olubadan is a peaceful personality and he deserves to enjoy a peaceful reign. So Kabiesi’s large heartedness remains a worthy attribute that we can all learn from”.

Aare Adams maintained that similar cases had occurred in Ile Ife, Egba, Ijebu and other great towns, saying as a community expands, so it progresses with much development.

“This will also add value to the stool of the Olubadan because wherever the Olubadan goes,the new obas will follow and even represent the stool as respected monarchs where Olubadan is not available.”.

“I congratulate all the sons and daughters of Ibadan,and I pray that installation of the new kings will usher in more development and progress in Ibadan and its environs.”