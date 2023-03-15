Netanyahu’s visit: Berlin moves to introduce flight restriction

A flight restriction regime is to be introduced in Berlin this month.

The move is be being scheduled with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu to the country, the Berlin police said on Wednesday.

The restriction is to last between March 15 and 17, 2023.

“Due to a state visit, from 15.03.23 13:00 (12:00 GMT) to 17.03.23 12:00, a flight restriction zone will be established over Berlin.

“The launch of drones is also prohibited at this time and in this zone,” the police tweeted.

A map with a marked area over the German capital, which includes the city center and the closest suburbs, is attached to the tweet.

On Monday, the German government announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Netanyahu in Berlin on March 16 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security issues.