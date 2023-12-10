NDLEA nabs businessman with consignments of cocaine + Video, photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine belonging to members of a Drug Trafficking Organisation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi said the seizure was made on December 9, 2023.

According to him, a businessman, Augustine Justine Emeka, who claims he deals in copper wire, was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Ethiopian Airlines.

The 44-year-old was with the 12 consignments consisting of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kilograms.

During a preliminary interview, Emeka admitted the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on December 8, 2023 arrested a fleeing suspect, Onyejiuwa Prince Ifeanyi, who had gone into hiding since September 8, 2023 following the seizure of a United Kingdom-bound 20kg cannabis consignment concealed in tomato pastes tins at the SAHCO shed linked to him.

In the same vein, operatives of the Seaports Operations of the Agency on December 4, 2023 arrested a 45-year-old Beninoise, Jamila Fatiu, at Ebute Ero Jetty in Lagos Island, Lagos State with 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup on her way to Seme border via a boat service.