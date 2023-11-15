NDIS 2023: Nigeria diaspora to access N50m housing loan

As the sixth edition of Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit opens in Abuja, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, launched the Diaspora Housing Scheme with a facility for the diaspora to access up to N50 million loan for mortgage with an interest rate of 6.9 percent paid over a period of 10 years.

The Minister had initiated the scheme while serving as the MD/CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

He described his new position as a positive twist of fate.

Dangiwa added that the Mortgage scheme will be formally launched in the United Kingdom, Canada and United States soon.

He called on the diaspora community to take full advantage of the opportunity and

massively subscribe to reap its short and long-term benefits.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of this scheme, which allows them to actualise their dreams of owning affordable homes in Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister assured the diaspora of his commitment to protect their investments in the sector and that his tenure will ensure that relevant incentives are provided as he will willingly support diaspora initiatives.

Dangiwa also encouraged the Diaspora to key into the Diaspora City Project, which is in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, FHA, Federal Capital Territory Administration and the private sector.

“This city will accommodate bungalows, semi-bungalows, terrace, mansions and other infrastructures for the convenience of the Diaspora,” he explained.

The NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, explained that the scheme has been in the heart of the Commission and will do all it takes to actualise it, hence the launch.

The theme of the 2023 hybrid summit is: “New Vistas, New Aspirations, New Opportunities: The Diaspora and National Development.”