Leicester City have been handed a boost for next season after the Africa Cup of Nations was delayed by a year.

As with the European Championships, which have been pushed back from this summer to next, the 2021 AFCON has been postponed until January and February 2022, the Confederation of African Football decided in a meeting on Tuesday.

That will be welcome news for City, who were set to lose key duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for a month next term, with the pair likely to be included in Nigeria’s squad for the tournament.

Although Ndidi and Iheanacho will be absent for a chunk of games in the 2021-22 campaign, City will be grateful to have them next season when the schedule is set to be cramped amid the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and with the club hopefully back in Europe.

Keeping Ndidi for the whole season is of particular importance to City, given their record when he is absent.

This term, City have won just one of the seven matches against top-flight opponents when the defensive midfielder has been unavailable.

Iheanacho, too, has turned his form around to become a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad, the 23-year-old striker scoring eight goals and providing four assists this season, averaging a goal involvement every 84 minutes.

