NDE trains 51 unemployed graduates on skills acquisition

The c (NDE), in Enugu State, has flagged off the training of 51 unemployed graduates on skills acquisition under its Community Based Training Scheme (CBTS).

NDE Director General, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, conducted the flag off Friday in Enugu.

Fikpo said the Agency had the mandate to fight mass unemployment with emphasis on self-reliance.

He said that Enugu State should count itself lucky for being among the 18 states in the country selected for the three-month training.

Fikpo, who was represented by the State Coordinator, NDE, Eugene Agu, said the beneficiaries were selected on the basis of three persons each, across the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said the training, under the NDE Vocational Skill Department (VSD), was aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary skills needed to survive in the current harsh economic realities.

He said the training would make the beneficiaries not only self-reliant but employers of labour.

The DG urged the beneficiaries to count themselves lucky to be part of the programme and as such take it seriously.

He commended the Enugu State Government for the cooperation and support given to the directorate.

The Director of VSD, Isa Abdu, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to take the exercise seriously.

Abdu, represented by Modester Ekwu, said the training would add value to the lives of the unemployed youths in the society.

He advised them to always package their products well after the training in order to excel.

The Head of Department, VSD in Enugu, Nwamaka Okonkwo, urged the participants to pay attention to the training which she said would take them to greater heights.

According to Okonkwo, no skill is greater than the other but all depends on presentation and packaging.

She listed the skills to be gained to include hairdressing, shoe and leather works, make up, event management and turban/fascinator making.

One of the beneficiaries, Uche Agu, thanked the NDE for the opportunity to be part of the training.