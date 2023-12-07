NDDC raises alarm over fake websites, give details of genuine one

The Niger Delta Development Commission has raised the alarm over the proliferation of fake websites claiming to be its.

This was made known by the NNDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, on Thursday.

According to Ughakpoteni, the statement was in response to the alarming rise in fraudulent activities involving a counterfeit NDDC “Project HOPE” empowerment scheme.

He then gave useful information to those wishing too visit the genuine website:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞:

• 𝐔𝐑𝐋: The sham website can be found at https://ndjobsskillsdb.ng/dataregistry.

• 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬: It impersonates an official NDDC platform, promising “Youth Data Registration” and “Niger Delta Skills Database.

• 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: This site illicitly requests personal information, educational certificates, and other sensitive data, falsely implying registration for nonexistent opportunities.

• 𝐍𝐨 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: This website is not connected with NDDC or any of our legitimate programs.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞:

• 𝐔𝐑𝐋: The authentic NDDC Project HOPE website is www.ndjobsskillsdb.nddc.gov.ng.

• 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: All legitimate information and opportunities related to NDDC and its initiatives are available here.

• 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: This is the only NDDC-sanctioned online platform for Project HOPE-related activities.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞:

• 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Do not provide personal information or respond to requests from the fraudulent website.

• 𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬: Refrain from divulging details or making payments for securing positions in non-existent schemes.

• 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: If you come across the fraudulent website, report it to local authorities.

Ughakpoteni added in the statement: “We are committed to providing genuine opportunities for the youth of the Niger Delta, which will always be communicated through our verified channels.

“Security agencies are actively investigating these fraudulent activities, and we are determined to protect the public and the integrity of the NDDC.”