NDDC boss harps on effective, professional workforce

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has stressed the importance of an effective and professional workforce duly equipped with skills and well-motivated by sustainable wages to drive the Commission’s efforts to deliver on its mandate.

Ogboku stated this during a two-day workshop on Wage Administration, Policies Implementation and Revenue generation in Public Agencies.

The workshop was organised for executive management, Directors, salary related desk officers and staff union executives of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC boss who noted that an effective work behavior could only be achieved through motivation of staff that are critical components of governance, maintained that since inception of the present NDDC board, the Commission had not relented in giving priority to its staff in line with its mantra of transition from transaction to transformation.



In a bid to ensure a good condition of service and conducive working environment which would in turn serve as catalyst for high level productivity, Ogbuku said the NDDC was collaborating with institutions that had the requisite expertise in wage administration, policies implementation and revenue generation.

He noted: “While we are determined to give staff a very good remuneration package and conditions of service, we are also conscious of the needs of other stakeholders of the region.

There is therefore the need to strike a delicate balance in ensuring that both the needs of stakeholders including staff are met.”

In his welcome address, the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, said that the theme of the workshop was timely and critical, “as the Commission confront the challenges of attracting, retaining, and motivating top talent in today’s fast-paced business landscape.”

He stated: “Wage administration is a make-or-break issue for organisations. It’s a delicate balancing act between compensating employees fairly and maintaining financial sustainability. But we can’t afford to get it wrong. Effective wage management is the key to unlocking employee satisfaction, productivity, and ultimately, organizational success.”

He charged the staff to see the workshop as a valuable learning experience which required their active participation.

So,I urge you to participate actively, ask tough questions, and share your expertise.

In his presentation, the Chairman National Salaries,Wages and Incomes Commission, Ekpo Nta who went down memory lane to trace the origin of NDDC, told staff that there is the need for them to live up to expectations so that the agency will not fizzle away due to non-performance.

He challenged the participants not to allow personal interest to override the vision of the organization but rather to add value to themselves and the agency.

Speaking further, Nta noted that achieving the goals of any organisation was tied to the efficiency of the workforce.

