Oyebanji orders integrity tests on Ekiti NYSC camp buildings.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has directed the State’s Bureau of Special Projects to conduct an integrity test on all buildings in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp at Emure- Ekiti in order to determine how safe they are for the corps members.

Governor Oyebanji gave the directive in Ado Ekiti on Monday during a meeting with the members of the Governing Council of the NYSC led by the Chairman, Gold Adedayo, who is also the Commissioner for Youth Development.

He said the outcome of the integrity test will guide government’s further actions on the camp facilities in a bid to improve the overall living conditions within the camp.

The Governor explained that the integrity test would involve a thorough inspection of the camp’s structures to assess their durability and safety standard.

Meanwhile, construction work commenced Monday morning on the new toilet facilities within the camp following the Governor’s directive after last week’s incident at the camp.

Governor Oyebanji, who was briefed on the commencement of the construction of the 45 units of toilet and bathrooms in the camp at the meeting, also directed the state electricity board to provide solar- powered electricity at the camp.

Also Read:

While highlighting the need for an urgent improvement in the infrastructure of the NYSC camp, the Governor assured the corps members of his administration’s continued support and recognition for their efforts.

“My response to your request, there are some that we will do immediately, the issue of solar light I will ask the people in charge of electricity to go there and see how we can put solar light, that will be done immediately.

“The first thing we have to do is to conduct an integrity test on all the buildings in that camp, we need to do that, those that are not fit for the purpose, we have to stop using them.”, the Governor added.

Earlier in his remark, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Riko Shuaibu, while thanking the Governor for his commitment to the safety and welfare of the youth corps and for the approval for the construction of 45 units of modern toilet and bathroom, said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the Governor with the challenges of the NYSC camp and solicit the state government’s intervention.

Also at the meeting were, Commissioner for Education, Dr Kofoworola Aderiye, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Tayo Adeola, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Boluwade Ebenezer, Special Adviser Bureau of Special Project, Arch. Temitope Ogunleye, Special Adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Micheal Omolayo, and members of the NYSC Governing Council, among others.

Post Views: 0