The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to institute a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the introduction of the Infectious Diseases Bill, otherwise known as Forced Vaccination Bill, over new fingers pointing at Bill Gates, strengthening the argument of those accusing the National Assembly of receiving financial inducement to pass the bill.

Expressing its preparedness to align with all forces of pro-democracy and civil society groups to ensure that the sponsors of the bill are probed, the CNPP demanded that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, immediately step aside to pave the way for unhindered investigation.

The CNPP’s Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, recalled how an Italian parliamentarian, Sara Cunial, in her address at parliament earlier this month implied that Gates should face charges at the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity for consistently championing the compulsory vaccination against COVID-19.

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria: “It is not for nothing after all that the opposition group, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) accused the some members of the National Assembly (NASS) of taking bride to push through the planned compulsory immunisation law.

“Recent reports have revealed that Bill Gates, already in 2018, predicted a pandemic, simulated in October 2019 at the ‘Event 201’, together with Davos (Switzerland).

“Bill Gates was quoted as saying that ‘If we do a good job on vaccines, health and reproduction, we can reduce the world population by 10-15%. Only a genocide can save the world’, raising more suspicion about the intended purpose of his vaccine.

“In her conclusion, the Italian parliamentarian, Cunial, told the President of parliament, ‘I ask you, President, to be the spokesperson and give an advice to our President Conte: Dear Mr. President Conte, next time you receive a phone call from the philanthropist Bill Gates forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. If you won’t do this, tell us how we should define you, the ‘friend lawyer’ who takes orders from a criminal.’

“For want of space, we cannot tell how a polio epidemic which paralyzed 500,000 children in India was linked to the Gates. But the implication of these finger pointing is that there could be more that meets the eyes in the Infectious Disease Bill.

“This has to be openly investigated in a transparent manner to unravel the circumstances surrounding the hurry with which lawmakers pushed to pass the Bill that will force citizens to be vaccinated against their will.

“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good office to institute a public inquiry on how the lawmakers opted to enact a law for forceful vaccination of Nigerians.

”It will be proper for both the Speaker and the President of the Senate to step down immediately to pave the way for transparent investigation of the allegation of bribery against the lawmakers.”