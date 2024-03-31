NCDC aims to become world-renowned public health institute, says DG

Dr Jide Idris, Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, has unveiled ambitious plans to elevate the institute into a global leader in public health.

Idris, who spoke on Sunday in Abuja, expressed commitment to advancing public health initiatives in the country.

With a distinguished background in epidemiology and infectious diseases, highlighting the importance of health security, Idris emphasised the need for governments to prioritise protecting citizens from health issues.

“Our mandate as an agency is health security; it is the fourth pillar of the Minister for Health’s 4-point agenda,” he stated.

Idris identified gaps in disease prevention, detection, surveillance, and emergency preparedness, noting the need to enhance efficiency and performance.

“The best way we feel is to prevent these diseases from happening, rather than waiting for them to occur,” he added.

NCDC has structured a roadmap from 2024 to 2026, focusing on disease prevention, detection, surveillance, and emergency preparedness and response to safeguard health security in the country.

He stressed the importance of partnerships at international, Federal, and sub-national levels, including collaborations with Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, academia, research personnel, and the media.

“It is incumbent on NCDC to form these partnerships,” he affirmed.

The aim of the roadmap, according to him, is “to make NCDC a world-renowned health institute.

“With strategic planning and collaboration, NCDC, under my leadership, aims to significantly impact global health outcomes.”

Speaking of response to a surge in disease outbreaks across the country, he said the agency had activated emergency measures to combat meningitis, diphtheria, and cholera.

He said that with 2,173 cases and 202 deaths reported in 22 states and 96 local government areas for meningitis, the situation was dire.

“At this period in our country, we are responding to the following disease outbreaks, including meningitis (2,173 cases and 202 deaths in 22 states and 96 local government areas – LGAs).

“Diphtheria 16,518 cases; 22 states; 160 LGAs, Total confirmed death: 839, CFR- 5.0 per cent, and cholera ( 410 cases and 5 deaths in 17 states and 38 LGAs,” he said.

Currently, he said, the agency had an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), for Lassa fever and Cerebrospinal meningitis.

“We have recently deployed national rapid response teams to support states for both Lassa fever and Meningitis in addition to medical supplies capacity building provided to the states.

“We will continue to support the states as they lead in the response. We are also collaborating with our sister agency, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in meningitis vaccination campaign efforts.

“We urge Nigerians to report in health facilities nearest to them when they become ill for early diagnosis and prompt treatment.”

Additionally, he said, cases of diphtheria and cholera had been reported in multiple states, prompting swift action from the agency.

“The NCDC has deployed national rapid response teams to support affected states, providing medical supplies and capacity building to aid in the response efforts.

“Collaboration with the NPHCDA has been initiated for meningitis vaccination campaigns.

“Nigerians are urged to seek medical attention at the first sign of illness and report to the nearest health facility for early diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

The NCDC boss said that Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic fever, posed a significant threat, with the virus primarily spreading through contact with infected rats and their droppings.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a clean environment, blocking entry points for rodents, and practicing good personal hygiene to prevent spread of the disease.

In the light of the meningitis outbreak, he highlighted the transmission and symptoms of the disease, urging healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and report suspected cases promptly.

“Prevention measures such as hand washing, vaccination, and early detection are key in reducing the impact of the outbreak,” he said.

Similarly, he said that diphtheria, a vaccine-preventable disease, required vigilance and prompt treatment.

“The public is encouraged to seek medical attention if symptoms are present, and healthcare workers are advised to practice infection prevention and control measures.

“As Nigeria grapples with multiple disease outbreaks, a united effort from the government, healthcare workers, and the public is crucial in containing and preventing further spread of these illnesses,” he said.

He said the agency remained committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and would continue to take necessary actions to address the situation effectively.