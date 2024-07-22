Governor Alia appoints DG, Internal Security

Benue governor, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan, retd as Director General, Bureau of Homeland Security.

This was made public in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula on Monday.

According to the statement, Gbamwuan served the Nigeria military meritoriously and retired into community service before the present appointment

A graduate of Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria;

University of Jos; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The retired military officer is a specialist in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLCJ).

Also Read:

It would be recalled that during the last Benue State Security, the establishment of a Bureau of Homeland Security to domicile directly under the office of the Governor was pronounced.

It said, “It is the belief of His Excellency that Commodore Gbamwuan will use his wealth of experience, national and international connections as well as security expertise to bear on his vision on tackling insecurity in the state.

“Governor Alia while congratulating the new appointee charges him to ensure he put the interest of the state first in all his official dealing

“The appointment takes effect immediately.”

Post Views: 0