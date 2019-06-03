The Nigerian Women’s 3×3 Basketball team have begun camping in Abuja for the 1st Africa Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde, from June 18, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the head coach of the team, Acha Chris, invited the eight players to camp on May 30 for the championship.

Afolabi Oni, the Nigeria Basketball Federation spokesman, made this know in a statement he issued on Monday.

Oni said that the team consists of a member of D’Tigress World Cup record breaking team, Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa (First Bank) alongside Anaswem Josette (Customs) and teenage sensation, Okoro Ifunanya (First Bank).

Others are; Mac Dangosu, Musa Murjanat (GT 2000), Dang Lina Ubol (Plateau Rocks), Gloria Umeh (Plateau Rocks) and Iornumbe Regina (First Bank).

He said that four of the eight players would be selected at the end of the camping to represent the country at the games.

Oni said the competition would serve as qualifiers for the World Beach Games in San Diego, California, USA, later this year.

The spokesman said that the team, camped at Agura Hotel in Abuja, would train twice daily.

He said: “The head coach hopes to get the players in shape on time for the first ever edition of the Africa Beach Games.’’

Oni said that in line with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports roster, the 3×3 D’Tigress team would depart for Sal on June 16.