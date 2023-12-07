Navy fires at Army, Tantita operatives over vessel with stolen crude + Video, photo

Operatives of Tantita Security Services Limited, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a massive vessel in the coastal waters of Ondo State.

Authoritative sources stated with video evidence that the suspected vessel was sighted off the coast of Ondo State while loading crude from a well head.

Investigations revealed that a combined team of soldiers, men of the NSCDC and Tantita operatives accosted the vessel, which had naval personnel on board.

It was gathered that the Nigerian Navy personnel refused a request by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited that the vessel be moved to the NNPC jetty at Oporoza for a joint inspection.

However, a source stated that naval operatives on the vessel resisted the request, insisting that the Navy was the one that arrested the vessel and was escorting it to one of its bases.

The source said that the Naval operatives have been shooting all day, thereby causing yet another stand off between Tantita and the Nigerian Army on one hand and the Navy on the other.

The source said that the Tantita operatives, who are enforcing a pipeline protection contract with the NNPCL and the Federal Government became worried when the Navy insisted that the vessel should not be taken for joint inspection.

Video evidence provided by our sources revealed that the Naval operatives fired a barrage of repeated shots to ward off the Tantita operatives and soldiers from accessing the vessel.

Already there is mounting anxiety as of the time of filing this report that the vessel might disappear without trace in the dead of night.