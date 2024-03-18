NASU, SSANU begin seven-day warning strike

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has directed its members to commence a seven-day warning strike from Monday (today).

The directive to commence the seven-day warning strike was issued by the leadership of the union on Friday.

The directive, signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU, and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, President of SSANU, explained that all the notices to the relevant government officials have produced no positive results.

The statement, titled: “Commencement of a 7-day warning strike,” read: “The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU has inundated the Federal Government with the need to pay the withheld 4 months’ salaries of our members in the Federal Universities and Inter-University Centres as done for our Academic counterpart to no avail.

“As a matter of fact, the attention of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President and Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, OON, the Honourable Minister of Education was called to this injustice and unfair treatment of our members in our letter referenced JAC/NS/VOL.II/277 dated 13th February, 2024 and to also inform them to resolve the issue positively before it leads to unnecessary upheaval in our University Sector.

“In a similar vein, a press release was issued on 1st March, 2024 and the Federal Government was given 7-days ultimatum to do the needful in respect of the payment of the withheld 4 months’ salaries but nothing was done on same.

“Having waited patiently for the ultimatum to expire without positive response to our demand by Government, this is to direct our members in the Universities and Inter- University Centres throughout the country to commence a 7-day warning strike effective Monday, 18th March, 2024 in the first instance.

Also Read:

“Please note that the 7-day warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given in any guise.

“Your strict compliance and adherence to this directive is mandatory for all NASU and SSANU branches in the Universities and Inter-University Centres.”