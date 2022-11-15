NASC orders National Assembly Clerk to proceed on pre-retirement leave

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, to proceed on his pre-retirement leave, effective November 14th, 2022.

This is contained in a draft letter seen by our correspondent on Tuesday morning.

The decision was sequel to the outcome of a marathon meeting held by the commissioners of NASC on Monday.

It was gathered that Commissioners of the commission kicked against proposal by the CNA to spend his three months pre-retirement leave in office.

They therefore directed him to hand over to the next most senior officer, while the NASC would hold consultations with the National Assembly leadership on how to appoint a new CNA.

The NASC letter to Ojo dated November 14, 2022, and titled: ‘Approval letter of pre-retirement leave for the outgoing CNA’ read: “Your letter dated 8th November, 2022, on the above subject matter refers, please.

“The National Assembly Service Commission at its meeting held on 14th November, 2022 considered your letter and approved the commencement of your pre-retirement leave w.e.f 14th November, 2022 and your eventual retirement on 14th February, 2023.

“As you proceed on your pre-retirement leave, you are to be guided by the provision of the Public Service Rules 100238 and HCSF/PS/CSO/556/11/131 of 1st August, 2012.

“While the commission is working on the appointment of your successor as the Clerk to the National Assembly, you are to hand over your duties to the most senior officer in the National Assembly Management.

“As you finally exit from the Service on the 14th February 2023, the Commission hereby appreciates your valuable contributions to the National Assembly Service and prays that God will continue to grant you good health and successes in your future endeavours.”





