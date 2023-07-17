Napoli rule out Osimhen exit

828 828

Napoli boss Rudi Garcia has indicated that he expects Victor Osimhen to remain at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for 2023-24.

The Nigeria international has been constantly linked with a departure from the Italian giants over the past 12 months during a time when his club have enjoyed their best season for more than three decades.

Napoli won their first Serie A title for 33 years, Luciano Spalletti’s side dominating the division having been helped by the performances of Osimhen.

The 24-year-old contributed 26 goals and four assists as Napoli secured the trophy by 16 points, yet it has been suggested that it would mark the player’s time to move elsewhere.

With two years left on his contract, Osimhen has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League with Manchester United, in particular, requiring a new frontman.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest, yet it was recently claimed by president Aurelio De Laurentiis that only Paris Saint-Germain had the funds to sign Osimhen.

At a time when PSG have already spent heavily and still have Kylian Mbappe on their books, paying well in excess of £100m for Osimhen appears to be a non-starter.

Nevertheless, Garcia, who has been brought in as Spalletti’s replacement, has insisted that there should be no doubts over Osimhen remaining in Naples.

Speaking to reporters, Garcia said: “Of course I have spoken to him. I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things.”

Osimhen has spent a total of three years at Napoli, chipping in with 59 goals and 14 assists from his 101 appearances in all competitions.

Napoli are yet to add any fresh faces to their squad for next season, yet the loan stints of Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone have been converted into permanent deals.

De Laurentiis is now likely to try to negotiate a new contract with Osimhen, who cost €70m plus add-ons in 2020, with the need to try to protect his value.

Defender Kim Min-jae, another key man, is already in the process of leaving for Bayern Munich, while Newcastle United are among the teams that have been linked with playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.