NANS reacts to killing of varsity students, calls for quick intervention

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Monday, condemned the recent killings of students in some higher institutions in the country, saying campuses should not be turned to butchers’ shops.

According to the group, such killings posed threats to education and the safety of students on campuses.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Universal President, NANS, Comrade Lucky Emonefe.

The statement partly read, “The unfortunate murders of James Michael Anajuwe and Musa Hussein, both students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Lokoja, Kogi State, are tragic events that pose a threat to education.

“We are concerned that incidents like these continue to instill fear in students who are eager to pursue their studies for the sole purpose of developing the society.

“Another distressing incident is the death of Miss Favour Ugwuka, a final year student of Ebonyi State University, who reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday, 22nd May due to pressure from a lecturer who repeatedly failed her in his course.

“While we strongly believe that suicide is not a solution to any problem, we condemn the actions of the lecturer that led to the death of Favour.

“We call for an immediate investigation into the matter, as we believe it will serve as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Also Read:

“We also demand justice for the soul of a student from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, identified as Alex, who was unjustly killed on Saturday, May 25th by his fellow students over an allegation of phone theft.

“It is crucial for authorities to fulfill their constitutional duty of ensuring the safety and security of students, both on and off campus.

“The recent incidents have exposed significant security gaps that must be addressed urgently.

“NANS, under our leadership, will continue to advocate for justice for these innocent students who have untimely lost their lives.”