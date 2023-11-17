Names, ages of LAWMA sweepers crushed to death emerges as police arraign driver

The names and ages of the sanitation officers of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority crushed to death by a speeding driver on the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway have been revealed.

The identity and profession of the driver has also been revealed following his arraignment in court by the police.

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday arraigned the driver, identified as Jerry Ironkwe, a mechanic, for crushing the two sweepers: 65-year-old Folashade Odufuwa and 60-year-old Ajoke Adefuye, in the early hours of the day on November, 13, 2023 in the Gbagada area of the state.

Ironkwe, 45, was arraigned before Magistrate L. Y. Balogun sitting at a Yaba Magistrate Court on three counts bordering on reckless driving that led to the death of Odufuwa and Adefuye.

The police prosecutor, Chekwubeh Okeh, said the defendant committed the crime on November 13, 2023 around 7:30am at Charley Boy Bus Stop, along Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway.

According to Okeh, who held for Haruna Magaji, the offences contravened and are punishable under Sections 18(1) and 20 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

The charges against Ironkwe read: “That you, Jerry Ironkwe, on November 13, 2023, around 7.30 am at Charley Boy Bus Stop, along the Gbagada Expressway, Lagos in the Yaba Magisterial District, being the driver in charge of one Honda Accord Saloon Car with Reg. No. EPE 984 DV, drove same in a dangerous manner to the public, without due care and attention, or reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(1) of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

“That you, Jerry Ironkwe, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, dangerously drove the same vehicle to the public and caused the death of one Folashade Odufuwa, aged 65 years old, drove the same vehicle to the public, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.

“That you, Jerry Ironkwe, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, dangerously drove the same vehicle to the public and caused the death of one Ajoke Adefuye, aged 60 years old and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 20 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2012.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, Magistrate Balogun admitted him to bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She told the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case till December 13, 2023 for DPP’s advice.