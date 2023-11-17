Details emerge as man walks on rope across bridge, train track in Lagos + Video, photos

A video has surfaced online showing an Estonian man, Jaan Roose, walking on a rope across the bridge and the train tracks at CMS Bus Stop in Lagos State.

The video, which surfaced on Thursday morning and has since gone viral, caught many Lagosians by surprise.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jibril Gawat, was to later reveal that the stunt, which is a sport, was to showcase the beauty of Lagos State.

Gawat said the Red Bull team handling the walk by Roose, was working with Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Roose is an Estonian slack liner and Guinness World Record holder.

Slacklining is a sport that can be a balance training, recreation and a moving meditation.

The last shot at the rope walking by the Estonian on Thursday was performed in the evening as Lagosians headed home after the day’s work.